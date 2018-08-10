SBI, LIC want US-based T Rowe Price to cut stake in UTI AMC: Report

Moneycontrol News

State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) have asked US investor T Rowe Price to cut its stake in UTI Asset Management, according to a report by The Economic Times.

T Rowe Price owns a 26 percent stake in UTI AMC and is the company's single largest shareholder.

SBI, LIC, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda (BoB) each hold a 18.25 percent stake in the fund house.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

According to an order passed earlier this year, a shareholder cannot hold over 10 percent in more than one mutual fund company.

The four domestic entities reckon the rule should apply to overseas investor T Rowe Price as well, sources told the paper.

"We have made a representation to Sebi and DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) that the new rule shouldn’t make a distinction between domestic and foreign shareholders, so T Rowe Price, which holds a 26 per cent stake in UTI AMC, should also be directed to bring down its stake in the company," a source told The Economic Times.

T Rowe Price on Wednesday filed a petition with Bombay High Court, asking it to intervene in order to extend the tenure of the fund house's CEO Leo Puri.

The US-based investor also wanted the court to order Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Finance Ministry to direct domestic shareholders of UTI AMC to lower their stake in accordance with the norms.

T Rowe Price alleged that the four PSUs are attempting stall UTI AMC's initial public offering.

Imtaiyazur Rahman to take over as interim chief?

UTI AMC has chosen Chief Financial Officer Imtaiyazur Rahman to take charge as interim chief if Leo Puri's term is not extended, according to a report by Business Standard.

"We have no comment on the report about Mr. Rahman," a spokesperson for T Rowe Price told the paper.