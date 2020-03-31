App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI-led consortium approves Suzlon Energy’s Rs 14,000-cr debt restructuring plan

The company is working on finalising various definitive agreements with the lenders, it told BSE

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maintenance engineers work on top of a power generating wind turbine at Suzlon wind farm in Surajbari village
Maintenance engineers work on top of a power generating wind turbine at Suzlon wind farm in Surajbari village
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The State Bank of India (SBI)–led consortium has unanimously approved the restructuring of Suzlon Energy’s Rs 14,000 crore worth of debt, the company said in a filing with the BSE.

“The company is working on finalising various definitive agreements with the lenders,” it added.

Details of the debt restructuring were not released, but the company and lenders have been working out a plan as per the Reserve Bank of India’s June 2019 circular on Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets Directions, as per an Economic Times report.

Close

The consortium had earlier approved in-principal to convert its sustainable debt into equity, which would require the banks to write-off part of the unsustainable debt and have promoters infuse Rs 400 crore equity in the company, it added.

related news

A company spokesperson told the paper: “Despite lockdown and trying times, the resolution plan has been approved by consortium of lenders."

The plan was approved for Suzlon Energy board of directors and shareholders in February. They have agreed to convert Rs 8,200 crore worth loans to long-term optionally convertible debentures payable in 20 years.

Lenders will be issued 0.01 percent secured optionally convertible debentures of Rs 100,000 each, up to 100 crore equity shares up to 410,000, and up to 50 crore warrants of Rs 1 each. A resolution to issue shares or equity linked instruments worth Rs 1,000 crore has also been enabled, it added.

Promoters and entities will also be issued on preferential basis equity or compulsory convertible debentures worth Rs 400 crore.

The company also plans to raise funds and reduce debt by selling assets.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 12:29 pm

tags #Business #company #India #SBI #Suzlon

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.