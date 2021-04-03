English
SBI launches third edition of 'YONO Super Saving Days'

Moneycontrol News
April 03, 2021 / 06:44 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has announced the launch of third edition of its unique shopping carnival - ‘YONO Super Saving Days’.

Commencing from April 4, the four-day shopping extravaganza will offer an exclusive range of discounts and cashback to the users of SBI’s banking and lifestyle platform, YONO, SBI said in its press release.

"YONO Super Saving Days has been brought back for the 3rd month in a row, seeing an over-whelming response from YONO users and merchant partners. There has been a significant jump in traction and increase in the transaction volumes during the 2nd edition held on 4th to 7th March 2021," the release said.

The third edition, which is slated to go live between April 4 and April 7, 2021, consists of best-in-class offers in the leading categories including travel, hospitality, health and online shopping, the lender said.

To offer an ultimate shopping delight to its over 34.5 million users during this shopping festival, SBI said that YONO has partnered with some of the top merchants, including Amazon, Apollo 24I7, EaseMyTrip, OYO, and @Home.

In the April 2021 Edition of YONO Super Saving Days, customers can avail up to 50 percent off on hotel booking, flight booking, Health Categories, Extra 10% unlimited cashback on select categories at Amazon, the lender added.
TAGS: #SBI #YONO
first published: Apr 3, 2021 06:44 pm

