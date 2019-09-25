SBI launches new home loan schemes effective October 1; check out interest rates

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, has issued details about the interest rate structure for its new repo-rate linked home loan schemes. The list of interest rates for floating rate home loan products will come into effect starting next month (October).

This is in line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandate for banks to link all new floating rate loan products (home, auto, retail) to external benchmarks with effect from October 1, 2019.

The bank has fixed its lending rate based on the external benchmark-linked rate (EBR) at 8.05 percent. This implies a spread of 2.65 percent being charged over the RBI's repo rate (currently 5.4 percent).

For salaried class customers applying for home loans upto Rs 30 lakh, the bank will charge a premium of 15 basis points (bps) above the EBR. This means an effective rate (ER) of 8.20 percent on such loan products.

Home loans between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 75 lakh would come at an ER of 8.45 percent, i.e. EBR plus a premium of 40 bps.

Salaried customers applying for home loans above Rs 75 lakh would have to pay interest at the rate of 8.55 percent. This includes a premium of 50 bps above the EBR.

SBI has additionally specified that a premium of 15 bps will be added to home loan card rates for non-salaried customers, while a concession of 5 bps will be available to women borrowers.

For home loans up to Rs 30 lakh, where the loan to value (LTV) ratio is above 80 percent but less than or equal to 90 percent, a premium of 10 bps will be added. Loan to value ratio is the proportion of the property value that a lender can finance through a loan.