SBI launches cardless ATM withdrawal with YONO Cash

The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Friday launched cardless ATM withdrawals with its YONO Cash.

SBI will enable all its 60,000 ATMs in the next six months for this service, which will also be termed as YONO Cash Point.

"This feature on YONO is designed to help its users withdraw cash without a physical debit card. Through YONO, our endeavour is to create a digital universe by integrating the entire transactions ecosystem under one platform in the next 2 years," SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters here.