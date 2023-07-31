SBI invites expression of interest for insolvency resolution professionals

The bank, in an advertisement in a newspaper on July 31 said that interested professionals can apply for the post on the bank’s website.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from insolvency professionals registered with Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) for handling the bank’s insolvency and bankruptcy matters.

The bank, in a newspaper advertisement on July 31 said that interested professionals can apply for the post on the bank’s website.

“Interested insolvency professionals may apply in prescribed format and completed EOI must be delivered before August 11, 5 pm,” the bank said.

Also read: SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara: We see more responsible behaviour since India's bankruptcy law was introduced

Earlier, in March 2022, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said that the bank sees more responsible behaviour since India's bankruptcy law was introduced.

"Post IBC there is an ecosystem which can help in resolution of bad assets. So as growth opportunities unfold in the country such brownfield assets have a market, which is a win-win situation for lenders as well as investors who want to come in and reap benefits of these assets and also eventually for the nation as a whole," Khara said.