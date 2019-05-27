App
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI invites applications for 579 specialist cadre officers 

The late date of application is June 12

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 579 posts of specialist cadre officers to strengthen its wealth management business unit. The last date of application is June 12.

There are 486 vacancies for the post of relationship managers, 66 vacancies for customer relationship executives, 20 for relationship manager (team lead) and three for central operation team support.

Successful candidates will be appointed on contract for a period of five years. This includes one year of probation for all posts. SBI said that the number of vacancies including reserved vacancies are provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the bank.

The bank also called for applications to the posts of risk and compliance officer, zonal head sales (retail), head (product, investment and research) and central research team (fixed income research analyst).

In a related announcement, it also invited applications for recruitment of 65 specialist cadre officers across posts like bank medical officer, manager analyst and fraud management adviser.

The bank had earlier called for applications for socialist cadre officers on a regular basis across verticals like IT and asset liability management. The last date of submission in these categories is June 2.

The eligibility and application procedure for all vacancies has been posted on the bank’s website.
First Published on May 27, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #bank jobs #jobs #SBI #State Bank of India

