SBI introduces special deposit scheme; check interest rates and other details

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, India's largest lender State bank of India (SBI) introduces a special deposit scheme. The special deposit scheme, SBI Platinum Deposits is a limited period offer and will end on September 14.



It's time to celebrate India's 75th year of Independence with Platinum Deposits. Exclusive benefits for Term Deposits and Special Term Deposits with SBI.

Offer valid up to: 14th Sept 2021 Know More: https://t.co/1RhV1I8fam#SBIPlatinumDeposits#IndependenceDay#SpecialOfferspic.twitter.com/qnbZ4aRVEs — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 15, 2021

Here's all you need to know about SBI Platinum Deposits

Period of Deposits

Platinum 75 Days

Platinum 525 Days

Platinum 2250 Days

Tenure

15.08.2021 to 14.09.2021

Eligibility

-Domestic retail term deposits including NRE and NRO term deposits (less than Rs 2 crore)

-New and renewal deposits

-Term deposit and special term deposit products only.

-NRE deposits (for 525 Days and 2250 Days only)

Exclusions

Other products e.g., Recurring Deposits, Tax Savings Deposits, Annuity Deposits, MACAD Deposits, Multi Option Deposits (MODs), Capital Gains Scheme etc.

-NRE and NRO Deposits of Staff and Senior Citizens

SBI Platinum Deposits Interest Rates general public

Tenor: Platinum 75 days

Existing: 3.90%

Proposed: 3.95%

Tenor: Platinum 525 days

5.00%

5.10%