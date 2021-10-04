MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI introduces NAV-eCash card; here are features and benefits

NAV-eCash Card with its dual-chip technology will facilitate both online as well as offline transactions.

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST
The launch of SBI’s NAV-eCash Card is an important milestone for digital payment solutions. (SBI)

The launch of SBI’s NAV-eCash Card is an important milestone for digital payment solutions. (SBI)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Navy and State Bank of India (SBI) introduced SBI’s NAV-eCash Card onboard India’s largest Naval Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya in cue with Digital India drive.

C S Setty, Managing Director (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI and Vice Admiral R Harikumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command were presence at the launch of this card.

Speaking at the occasion, CS Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI, emphasized the bank’s commitment towards defence forces and the long relationship with the armed forces of India.

The concept will be replicated at other naval ships and various defence establishments for creating a secured, convenient and sustainable payment ecosystem.

The launch of SBI’s NAV-eCash Card is an important milestone for digital payment solutions and SBI’s commitment towards the GOI’s vision of Digital India and a conscious shift towards a less-cash economy.

Close

Related stories

The unique infrastructure at naval ships inhibits traditional payment solutions particularly when the ship is on high seas where there is no connectivity. NAV-eCash Card with its dual-chip technology will facilitate both online as well as offline transactions.

The Card will obviate the difficulties faced by personnel onboard in handling physical cash during deployment of the ship at high seas. The idea of such a card was jointly nurtured by SBI and Navy officials and the card takes care of the requirements of the Navy to provide a seamless onboard experience.

The new journey envisioned in the form of NAV- eCash Card will change the payment ecosystem while the ship is sailing with no dependency on cash for utilization of any of the services on board.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Companies #NAV-ecash card #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: Oct 4, 2021 02:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.