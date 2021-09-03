MARKET NEWS

SBI internet banking, mobile app YONO to remain down on September 4

The services will be unavailable for 180 minutes i.e. from 22:35 hours on September 4 to 01:35 hours on September 5.

Moneycontrol News
September 03, 2021 / 07:03 PM IST

The State bank of India on September 3 announced that its internet banking, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, IMPS, and UPI will remain unavailable on September 4 due to maintenance work.

The services will be unavailable for 180 minutes i.e. from 22:35 hours on September 4 to 01:35 hours on September 5.

Also Read: SBI introduces special deposit scheme; check interest rates and other details

The bank informed its customers on its official Twitter handle, "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience."


Earlier in the day, SBI had also warned its customers to not click on mails offering free gifts, as they may fall prey to phishing scam.

“Are you receiving these links in your inbox? Steer Clear! Clicking on these phishing links could lead to a loss of your personal and confidential information. Stay Alert. Think before you click!," it wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the bank on September 1 raised Rs 4,000 crore of the Basel- compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds. The country’s largest lender raised the amount at a coupon rate of 7.72 percent.

ALSO READ: SBI Balanced Advantage Fund records highest ever NFO collection at Rs 14,500 crore

Following the new SEBI regulations, this is the first AT1 Bond issuance in the domestic market. The issue garnered overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of Rs 10,000 crore received against a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore.

The public sector bank has now decided to accept Rs 4,000 crore at a coupon of 7.72 percent based on the response.

According to SBI, this is the lowest pricing ever offered on such debt, issued by any Indian bank since the implementation of Basel III capital rules in 2013.
