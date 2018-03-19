App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 19, 2018 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI, IMGC sign MOU to offer mortgage guarantee backed home loan

The offering will help increase home loan eligibility up to 15 per cent within the regulatory norms, the State Bank of India (SBI) said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's largest lender SBI and India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC) today signed a pact to offer mortgage guarantee scheme for prospective non-salaried and self-employed home loan customers.

The offering will help increase home loan eligibility up to 15 per cent within the regulatory norms, the State Bank of India (SBI) said in a statement.

"With the rising demand in affordable housing segment, this product aims to provide home finance to select target audience at better terms," it said, adding that SBI would be the bank to provide mortgage backed home loan product to non-salaried class.

"MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between SBI and IMGC is a strategic initiative which will enable us to improve housing loan volumes in non-salaried segment.

related news

Under this product applicant can avail higher finance based on risk grade of the borrower, by opting for IMGC default guarantee cover," said P K Gupta, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI.

SBI further said the MoU with IMGC will pave the way for the bank to introduce many more products in the mortgage guarantee backed home loan segment to fulfil the needs of Indians of buying their dream homes.

"The exclusive arrangement with SBI is aligned to our joint goal of responsibly expanding the housing finance market in India, through innovative product offerings," Mahesh Misra, CEO, IMGC.

IMGC is a joint venture between National Housing Bank, Genworth Inc International Finance Corporation and Asian Development Bank. It is providing mortgage default guarantee to the lending Institutions in India.

As on December 31, 2017, SBI had a deposit base of Rs 26.51 lakh crore. It has 32.16 per cent market share in home loans and 35.54 per cent market share in auto loan.

tags #Business #Companies #SBI

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC