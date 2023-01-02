 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain domestic systemically important banks, says RBI

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

Systemically important banks attract closer supervision and regulation from the country's central bank as these entities are considered to be too-big-to-fail banking companies.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 2 said State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs). The central bank said this while releasing the 2022 list of D-SIBs under the same bucketing structure as in the 2021 list of D-SIBs.

In simple terms, D-SIBs are those interconnected entities, whose failure can impact the whole of the financial system and create instability. Systemically important banks attract closer supervision and regulation from the country's central bank as these entities are considered to be too big-to-fail banking companies.

Central banks world-over began to look at 'too-big-to-fail' banking institutions closely after the 2008 global financial crisis.

Stricter rules

In addition to the usual capital conservation buffer, D-SIBs will need to maintain additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1). As per the RBI’s latest press release, SBI will have to maintain an additional 0.60% CET1 as a percentage of its risk-weighted assets. Similarly, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank need to maintain additional 0.20 per cent each, the RBI said.

The RBI first issued the framework for dealing with D-SIBs on July 22, 2014. The D-SIB framework requires the central bank to disclose the names of banks designated as D-SIBs starting from 2015 and place these banks in appropriate buckets depending upon their systemic importance.