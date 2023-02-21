 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI, ICICI bank, 2 more banks to facilitate money transfer through UPI-PayNow link

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

More banks will included in linkage over time, RBI said.

Launch of UPI-PayNow linkage between India and Singapore

State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, and ICICI Bank have been selected to facilitate money transfer through the UPI-PayNow link between India and Singapore.

While these lenders will help in both inward and outward remittances, Axis Bank and DBS India will facilitate inward remittances only, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release.

“More banks will be included in the linkage over time,” it said.

For users in Singapore, the service will be made available through DBS-Singapore and Liquid Group (a non-bank financial institution).