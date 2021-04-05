English
SBI home loan rates back to 6.95% as limited period offer expires

Banks had reduced home loan rates as part of a limited period offer. These offers expired on March 31.

Moneycontrol News
April 05, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST
 
 
Home loan rates are beginning to inch up after expiry of limited period offers given by large banks.

Country’s largest lender, State Bank of India has restored its home loan rates from April 1. This is after a limited period offer during which SBI offered home loan at 6.7 percent and waived processing fee. But now the banks will charge processing fee and rates are back to 6.95 percent, according to the bank’s site.

However, the bank said this isn’t an increase in rates but only reverting to the old home loan rates. “There is no hike. We had an offer going on till 31st which got over,” said an SBI communication person. Banks have cut lending rates in the recent past on retail loans to attract customers and also waived off processing fees as part of limited period offers.

Other banks may too follow suit after SBI's move.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, which had also cut its home loan rates to 6.7 percent for loans up to Rs75 lakh, said its offer expired on March 31 but the same rates continue as of now. “We haven’t revised the rates yet which means the same rate continues,” said an ICICI Bank communication official.

Along with SBI, a slew of other lenders such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra had cut their home loan rates.

On March 3, mortgage lender HDFC said it had cut home loan rates by five basis points for all retail customers effective March 4. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

HDFC reduced its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans are benchmarked by 5 basis points, the bank said in a statement.

The cut will benefit all HDFC retail home loan customers, as it would offer loans at 6.75 percent to borrowers, irrespective of the amount.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been prodding banks to cut their lending rates. The central bank has cut its key lending rate, repo, by 250 bps since February 2019.
TAGS: #Home Loans #loan rates #SBI home loan rate
first published: Apr 5, 2021 02:29 pm

