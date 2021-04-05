SBI hikes home loan rate to 6.95%

State Bank of India (SBI)

The State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its home loan rate to 6.95 percent effective April 1. With this revision, the lowest rate of 6.70 percent regime for limited period ended on March 31.

During the limited period, the bank offered home loan starting from 6.70 percent for loans up to Rs 75 lakh and 6.75 percent for loans in the range of Rs 75 lakh-Rs 5 crore.

As per information posted on its website, the new rate effective April 1 is 6.95 percent. Compared to the limited period teaser rate, the new rate is 25 basis points higher.

The hike in the minimum home loan rate by SBI is likely to prompt other lenders to follow suit.

The bank will also levy a consolidated processing fee on home loans. This will be 0.40 percent of the loan amount and the goods and services tax (GST) subject to a minimum of Rs 10,000 and maximum of Rs 30,000 plus GST.

In March, SBI had waived off home loan processing fees till March 31 to cash in on the festive fervour.

(With inputs from PTI)