SBI hikes base rate by 0.1%

With the increase the revised base rate is 7.55 percent, as per the information posted on SBI’s website.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has increased benchmark lending rate or base rate by 0.1 percent, a move that may be followed by other lenders.

With the increase the revised base rate is 7.55 percent, as per the information posted on SBI’s website.

The new rate is effective from December 15, 2021, it said. The decision is not going to affect those who have taken loan since January 2019 but those before that.

SBI has migrated to External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) linked to repo rate since January 2019. There is no change in EBLR rate and this rate changes with change in benchmark interest rate of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the December monetary policy, RBI decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent.

This was the ninth time in a row when the central bank decided to maintain the status quo on benchmark lending rate to support growth rate.

The bank has also revised the benchmark prime lending rate to 12.3 percent from 12.2 percent. With regard to domestic term deposits, the bank has decided to raise it by 0.1 percent for high value deposits over Rs 2 crore.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Business #Companies #interest rates #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: Dec 17, 2021 11:12 am

