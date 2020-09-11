SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank see surge in suspicious transactions during COVID-19: Report

Top banks in India have reported a surge in suspicious transactions by companies in cash and overseas transfers since COVID-19. State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank have started red-flagging such transactions that defy traditional company patterns.

Banks are keeping an eye on companies that have recorded a spike in trading, dealing with unrelated goods and services, or there’s a sudden outflow of money to other countries, said a report by The Economic Times.

“Since April some of the top banks have seen a jump of around 30 percent and in some cases even 50 percent where they have come across as suspicious patterns,” a person familiar with the matter said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has been inspecting several transactions and even pulled up some of the large public sector banks for taking the mechanism of red flags “casually”, a senior bank official told ET. Regulations demand banks, non-banking finance companies and insurance companies to report suspicious transactions to FIU every month. The report suggests that there are around one million suspicious transactions reported to FIU annually.

The FIU has now initiated investigations in several cases. Banks, too, are bringing in forensic investigators to help identify these red flags. Gaganpreet Singh Puri, leader, forensic services, at PwC India, said “many companies and individuals that were using cash transactions or illegal ways to sidestep or circumvent regulations are now unable to do so" because of the pandemic and credit contraction. “Therefore, we now see fraud issues simmering and getting called out increasingly,” he said.