App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI has found fraud worth Rs 7,951.3cr in Apr-Dec: RTI reply

The bank also did not share details of these frauds such a due to phishing/online/debit/credit cards fraudulent transactions or borrowers engaging in fraudulent activities with the borrowed money.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The State Bank Group has said as much as Rs 7,951.29 crore involving 1,885 cases of fraudulent activities have come to light during the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

In an RTI reply, the nation's largest lender said, the first quarter reported 669 cases of fraudulent activities amounting to Rs 723.06 crore, the second quarter saw 660 cases involving a Rs 4,832.42 crore and the third quarter reported 556 cases amounting to Rs 2,395.81-crore.

According to RTI activist Chandrashekhar Gaud, the bank shared the data on February 25.

Though he had also sought information about the financial losses to its customers due to these fraudulent activities, SBI refused to share the same saying such information is exempted from disclosure under Section 7 (9) of the RTI Act of 2005.

The bank also did not share details of these frauds such a due to phishing/online/debit/credit cards fraudulent transactions or borrowers engaging in fraudulent activities with the borrowed money.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Market news #RTI #State Bank of India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.