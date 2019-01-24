App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI General Insurance Q3 profit up 53% at Rs 89 cr

SBI General recorded its sustainable underwriting profit of Rs 49 crore in quarter as against an underwriting loss of Rs 41 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

SBI General Insurance on Thursday reported a 53 percent rise in net profit at Rs 89 crore for the quarter ending December. Its net profit was Rs 58 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, SBI General said in a statement.

SBI General recorded its sustainable underwriting profit of Rs 49 crore in quarter as against an underwriting loss of Rs 41 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 10:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #net profit #SBI General Insurance

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.