    SBI General Insurance appoints Paritosh Tripathi as MD & CEO

    He succeeds P C Kandpal, who has been posted as Deputy Managing Director (DMD)-(P&RE) at the Corporate Center, State Bank of India (SBI).

    PTI
    July 07, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
    Private non-life insurer SBI General Insurance on Thursday said it has appointed Paritosh Tripathi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 5.


    He succeeds P C Kandpal, who has been posted as Deputy Managing Director (DMD)-(P&RE) at the Corporate Center, State Bank of India (SBI).


    Tripathi has over 32-years banking experience and has worked in various departments including MSME, mid-corporate segment, international banking and bancassurance, a release said.


    Before joining SBI General Insurance, he was general manager operations, internal banking group with SBI and was also on the board of Sterling Bank, Nigeria and SBI Canada.


    From 2017 to 2020, he was head – bancassurance, firstly with SBI Mutual Fund and then with SBI General Insurance. He was the CEO of SBI DIFC branch in Dubai.

