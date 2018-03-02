App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 01, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI falls 1%, however Deutsche Bank initiates 'Buy' on stock; sees margin improvement

The house is of the view that with 5 percent CASA and 70 percent loans floating, the margin trajectory should improve. It expects further pick up in loan growth as we head towards end of year.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global research firm Deutsche Bank has initiated a buy on PSU major State Bank of India with target of Rs 350 per share.

The house is of the view that with 5 percent CASA and 70 percent loans floating, the margin trajectory should improve. It expects further pick up in loan growth as we head towards end of year.

A day after deposit rate hike, State Bank of India (SBI) raised marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10-25 basis points across most maturities, with immediate effect.

For the two- and three-year tenure, the rates were increased to 8.25 percent (from 8.05 percent) and 8.35 percent (from 8.10 percent), respectively. Rates on overnight and six month maturities were raised by 10 bps to 7.80 percent and 8 percent.

related news

SBI, which accounts for more than a fifth of India’s banking assets, raised the key 1-year MCLR to 8.15 percent from 7.95 percent according to a notification on SBI website.

However, shares of SBI were trading lower by over 1 percent intraday on Thursday after the bank raised marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR).

At 12:20 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 266.10, down Rs 2.65, or 0.99 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 270.00 and an intraday low of Rs 263.45.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 4.62 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 57.62. The latest book value of the company is Rs 181.61 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 1.47. The dividend yield of the company was 0.98 percent.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Deutsche Bank #State Bank of India #Stocks Views

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC