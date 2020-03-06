App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

SBI exploring range of rescue options for troubled Yes Bank: Sources

One of the sources, who was present at SBI's board meeting on March 5, said one of the proposals included the state-run lender buying out the troubled lender and delisting it from the stock exchange.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, is exploring a wide range of rescue options for struggling Yes Bank including a complete buyout of its private-sector rival, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The sources, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private, said other options being considered include getting a consortium together to pool funds to bail out the lender.

One of the sources, who was present at SBI's board meeting on March 5, said one of the proposals included the state-run lender buying out the troubled lender and delisting it from the stock exchange.

Close

SBI officials were not immediately available for comment.

related news

In a regulatory filing after the meeting, SBI said its board had given it an in-principle nod to explore an investment in Yes Bank, an about-turn for SBI which had in December repeatedly denied it would play any role in aiding its competitor.

Also read: Yes Bank: Govt caps deposit withdrawal at Rs 50,000

The move came as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed Yes Bank under a moratorium late on Thursday, said it was taking control of it for 30 days and would swiftly work on a revival plan.

RBI also named Prashant Kumar, SBI's former chief financial officer, as Yes Bank's administrator.

A source familiar with the matter said Kumar had to tender his resignation hours before the announcement, so that he could take on the new role.

The RBI's shock move underscored the level of deterioration in the financial position of the lender, and the extent of the Indian government's concern about contagion in the banking system if India's fifth-largest private lender had collapsed.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #Business #Market news #State Bank of India #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.