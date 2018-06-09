App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI expects Rs 30,000 crore recovery from resolution under IBC

The bank had been able to recover Rs 8,500 crore from the Bhushan Steel-Tata Steel deal taking a haircut of 30 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender expects to recover around Rs 30,000 crore from the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) during the current fiscal, an official said on Saturday.

From the two stressed assets' list referred for resolution under IBC by the Reserve Bank of India, the bank's total exposure was around Rs 78,000 crore, Pallav Mohapatra, DMD (stressed assets resolution group) of SBI said.

The bank had been able to recover Rs 8,500 crore from the Bhushan Steel-Tata Steel deal taking a haircut of 30 percent.

From the Electrosteel-Vedanta deal, the bank expects to recover Rs 6,000 crore, he told reporters on the sidelines of a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event here today.

The bank's total NPA stood at Rs 2.20 lakh crore.

Besides recoveries from resolution under IBC, the bank expects to get back another Rs 10,000 crore from one-time settlement, sale to ARCs and some from outside NCLT, he said.

The bank had filed 250 cases under IBC with a total exposure of Rs 95,000 crore.

Mohapatra said "whatever stress is there has been recognised. We don't expect recovery of the full amount".

He said there will be no dent on profitability of the bank as adequate provisioning had been made for haircuts which is unavoidable.
First Published on Jun 9, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IBC #SBI #State Bank of India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.