 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

SBI enters social loan market; raises $1 billion from overseas markets

PTI
Feb 28, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

In a statement, the bank said the loan is of USD 500 million of primary issue and an equal amount in greenshoe option. It is also the maiden such issuance from the nation's largest lender.

SBI

State Bank of India on Tuesday said it has concluded a landmark USD 1 billion syndicated social loan, making it the largest ESG loan raised by a commercial bank in the Asia Pacific market.

In a statement, the bank said the loan is of USD  500 million of primary issue and an equal amount in greenshoe option. It is also the maiden such issuance from the nation's largest lender.

The deal is the largest ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) loan by a commercial bank in the Asia Pacific and the second largest social loan globally, it added.

The issue got overwhelming participation from banks across Taiwan, Japan, China, and the Middle East ensuring a full subscription, including USD 500 million of the greenshoe option.