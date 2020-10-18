SBI doorstep banking service facility: Here is how it works

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) offers its customers doorstep banking service. Under SBI's doorstep delivery services, the bank delivers the cash to its customers. Due to this facility it has become convenient for customers to do banking services at their doorsteps.



Why go to the bank when the bank is ready to visit your home. Register your #DoorstepBanking request now and avail banking services from the comfort of your home. Know More:https://t.co/LDK8e39QCU #PublicSectorBanks #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #Banking pic.twitter.com/pVhI8mEurP

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 15, 2020

SBI said in a tweet, "Why go to the bank when the bank is ready to visit your home. Register your doorstep banking request now and avail banking services from the comfort of your home".

SBI doorstep banking service - How will it work:

- Customers need to call toll free number 1800111103 between 9 am to 4 pm on working days from their registered mobile number to avail this SBI's doorstep delivery service.

- Last four digit of savings bank/current account number for which doorstep banking service is registered should be entered by the customer once the call is connected.

- The call shall be forwarded to Contact Centre Agent after initial verification, who after second/additional verification, shall record the request.

- Detail of request and preferred time of service delivery have to be provided by the customer.

- An SMS with Case ID and request type will be sent to the customer's registered mobile number once the request is accepted.

- Doorstep Banking Agent will receive the request and then he will contact the customer and fix an appointment.

- The Doorstep Banking Agent (DSA), at the given time shall visit the registered address of the customer and show his Photo ID card and officially valid document (OVD).

- Doorstep Banking Agent will also verify the identity of the customer through Photo ID and OVD of the customer.

- The service request shall be initiated in the Doorstep Banking web portal in the mobile carried by the DSB Agent. Customers shall input Case ID and Verification Code in the web portal to initiate the transaction.

- The customer will receive SMS for the completion of the transaction.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated Doorstep Banking Services by Public Sector Banks (PSBs) last month.

Doorstep pick-up services provided by SBI:

-Cheques

- New cheque book requisition slips

-Life Certificate (Jeewan Praman): This service will be available from next month (1 November 2020)

-Cash delivery

Doorstep delivery services provided by SBI:

-Term deposit receipts

-Account statement

-Drafts/Form 16 certificate

-Cash pick up

Financial services charges for Doorstep Banking Services:

-Cash deposit- Rs 75/-+ GST

-Cash payment / withdrawal- Rs 75/- + GST

-Pick up of Cheque/Instrument- Rs 75/- + GST

-Pick up of Cheque Book Requisition Slip- Rs 75/- + GST

Non-financial Services charges for Doorstep Banking Services:

-Term Deposit Advice & Statement of Account (Savings Bank Account) - Free

-Statement of Current Account ( Duplicate) Rs 100/- + GST

Doorstep Banking Services - The limits for cash transactions are as follows:

Cash pick up (Deposit) -Per day Transaction allowed - 1

Per Transaction cash limit (maximum) - Rs 20,000

Per Transaction cash limit (minimum) - Rs 1,000

Cash Delivery (Withdrawal) - Per day Transaction allowed - 1

Per Transaction cash limit (maximum) - Rs 20,000

Per Transaction cash limit (minimum) - Rs 1,000

SBI doorstep banking service - How will it work:

- Customers need to call toll free number 1800111103 between 9 am to 4 pm on working days from their registered mobile number to avail this SBI's doorstep delivery service.

- Last 4 digit of savings bank/current account number for which doorstep banking service is registered should be entered by customer once the call is connected.

- The call shall be forwarded to Contact Centre Agent after initial verification, who after second/additional verification, shall record the request.

- Detail of request and preferred time of service delivery have to be provided by the customer.

- An SMS with Case ID and request type will be sent to the customer's registered mobile number once the request is accepted.

- Doorstep Banking Agent will receive the request and then he will contact the customer and fix an appointment.

- The Doorstep Banking Agent (DSA), at the given time shall visit the registered address of the customer and show his Photo ID card and officially valid document (OVD).

- Doorstep Banking Agent will also verify the identity of the customer through Photo ID and OVD of the customer.

- The service request shall be initiated in the Doorstep Banking web portal in the mobile carried by the DSB Agent. Customer shall input Case ID and Verification Code in the web portal to initiate the transaction.

- The customer will receive SMS for the completion of the transaction.