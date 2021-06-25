SBI divests sake in non-core assets, invests Rs 600 crore in PE, alternative investment funds, says Dinesh Khara

SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Country's largest lender by assets, State Bank of India (SBI), has divested its stake in non-core assets and invested nearly Rs 600 crore in private equity and alternative investment funds, it's chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said in the speech at the bank's 66th annual general meeting on June 25.

Divesting stake in non-core assets is part of the bank's strategy.

Also, SBI's investment portfolio increased to Rs 13.62 lakh crore in financial year 2021 compared to Rs 10.58 lakh crore in financial year 2020, mainly due to rise in SLR investments, the bank said.

Also, SBI issued bonds to the tune of $600 million in January 2021, with fixed coupon of sub 2 percent- one of the lowest borrowing rates by an Indian corporate, Khara said.

In FY21, while the banking industry’s advances grew at a 59-year low of 5.6 percent, SBI’s domestic advances grew by 5.67 percent to Rs 21.83 lakh crore, compared to 3.75 percent growth in FY2020.

The whole bank advances of SBI grew to the level of Rs 25.39 lakh crore in FY2021 from the previous year’s level of Rs 24.23 lakh crore, Khara said.

While growth in retail lending helped us cross the milestone of Rs five lakh crore in home loans with a market share of 34.53 percent, credit to corporate segment remained subdued and contracted by 3.02 percent to Rs 8.19 lakh crore in FY2021, which is in line with the industry trend, Khara said.

Agri and small and medium enterprises (SME ) loans increased by 3.92 percent to Rs 2.14 lakh crore and 4.24 percent to Rs 2.79 lakh crore, respectively. With decline in Corporate Loan book, the share of personal segment in the domestic loan book has increased to 39.89 percent from 36.19 percent last year, Khara said.

Khara said despite the outbreak of the pandemic and consequent lockdown in FY2021, SBI was able to achieve a reduction in the level of gross NPAs by Rs 22,703 crore by March 2021. The corporate segment saw the largest reduction in NPAs at Rs 18,530 crore.

The gross NPA ratio of the bank declined to 4.98 percent from 6.15 percent in the last year. The PCR has also improved to 87.75 percent in FY21 from 83.62 percent in FY20, Khara said.

Further, the current financial year has begun with unexpected second wave of COVID-19 infections. "Although the containment strategy this time included avoiding complete lockdown and managing the situation through micro-containment zones, the impact on the economy will nevertheless be felt," Khara said.

In the current financial year, the bank will continue to accelerate its digital agenda. The scope and reach of YONO will be expanded further. With the roll-out of pre-package insolvency for resolution, resumption of courts and formation of National Asset Reconstruction Company, efforts will be in full force to keep the momentum in stressed asset recovery in the current financial year, Khara said.