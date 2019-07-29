App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI cuts interest rates on deposits across tenors

Interest rates have been reduced by 50-75 basis points (bps) for time deposits with shorter tenors of up to 179 days, SBI said in a statement on July 29.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has cut interest rates on deposit across various tenors citing surplus liquidity and falling interest rate scenario.

Interest rates have been reduced by 50-75 basis points (bps) for time deposits with tenors of up to 179 days, SBI said in a statement on July 29.

For time deposits with longer tenors, there is a reduction of up to 20 bps in the retail segment and 35 bps in the bulk segment, it said.

The country's largest lender has also cut deposit rates on bulk deposits of Rs 2 crore and above.

The new rates will be effective from August 1, 2019, the bank said.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #Business #State Bank of India

