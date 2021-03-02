English
SBI contributes Rs 11 crore to PM CARES fund to support COVID-19 vaccination drive

The PM CARES Fund was set up in March 2020 to gather funds for relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST
State Bank of India (SBI), on March 1, said it had contributed Rs 11 crore to the PM CARES fund to support India's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

"It is at times of adversity that the true form of unity is tested, and we all can take pride in the efforts that our nation has put in to fight the pandemic. The fight against the pandemic is not yet over, and as a responsible Corporate Citizen, we consider it our duty to support the government's efforts to vaccinate all. I request everyone to come forward and help in whatever way they can to ensure a successful vaccination drive," SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said.

"Early last year, SBI had committed 0.25 percent of its annual profit to support the fight against COVID-19 and also made significant contributions in the form of supply of masks, sanitizers among others to the needy," SBI said.

In addition to this, SBI employees contributed Rs 107 crore to the PM CARES fund in 2020.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund was set up in March 2020 to gather funds for relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's vaccination programme began on January 16. The government plans to inoculate 300 million (30 crore) people by August.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #SBI
first published: Mar 2, 2021 08:13 am

