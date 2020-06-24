App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI consolidates foreign presence with 233 offices in FY20; shutters a China branch, 3 others

According to the annual report, the bank sanctioned foreign currency loans to the tune of $ 9.2 billion to Indian related corporates and $ 11.35 billion loans to overseas entities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender, has increased its foreign offices to 233 as on March, 2020 from 208 a year ago. It opened 32 new offices and closed seven, the bank said in its 2019-20 annual report.

The lender now has 58 overseas branches and sub-offices, 163 offices of subsidiaries, seven representative offices, five joint ventures/associates.

The offices operate under nine subsidiaries, a majority of which are owned by the bank. The nine subsidiaries include State Bank of India California, which is a 100 percent subsidiary, SBI Canada (100 percent), SBI UK (100 percent), Commercial Indo Bank LLC (100 percent), SBI Mauritius Ltd (96.6 percent), Bank SBI Indonesia (99 percent), Bank SBI Botswana (100 percent), Nepal SBI Bank (55 percent). SBI also has a foreign non-banking subsidiary, SBI Servicos Limitada, Brazil, and a joint venture, Bank of Bhutan.

Close

SBI’s overseas operations include trade finance and funding the capital needs of India-based companies.  This includes helping Indian corporates in their growth strategy, including green-field ventures, by arranging debt in foreign currency by way of external commercial borrowings through syndicated deals in conjunction with other Indian and foreign banks, and through bilateral arrangements.

related news

In FY20, SBI closed four branches--Nassau (Bahamas), Paris (France), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Tianjin (China). It merged two branches-- Gulshan with Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Verdun Road with Little India in  Singapore.

The lender also started a sub-office in Melbourne to increase share in remittance and Trade Finance Business, a representative office in Paris and an extension counter at Motijheel in Bangladesh.

SBI also opened six India visa application centres in Bangladesh at Thakurgaon, Brahmanbaria, Comilla, Sathkira, Bogura and Naokhali. Nepal SBI Bank Limited, a subsidiary of SBI opened 22 offices. In total, nine foreign offices of SBI and 23 offices of overseas subsidiaries have been added during the FY2020.

SBI’s launched its foreign operations with Bank of Madras in Colombo, Sri Lanka in July 1864, a first for Indian banks.

According to the annual report, the bank sanctioned foreign currency loans to the tune of $ 9.2 billion to Indian-related corporates and $ 11.35 billion loans to overseas entities.

The trade finance business now contributes around 27 percent in the IBG advances portfolio and contributes around 12 percent to Non-interest income. SBI has a separate Business Unit – International Banking Group (IBG) headed by a managing director and supported by the deputy managing director for its overseas operations.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 12:08 pm

tags #SBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.