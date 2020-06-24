SBI consolidates foreign presence with 233 offices in FY20; shutters a China branch, 3 others

State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender, has increased its foreign offices to 233 as on March, 2020 from 208 a year ago. It opened 32 new offices and closed seven, the bank said in its 2019-20 annual report.

The lender now has 58 overseas branches and sub-offices, 163 offices of subsidiaries, seven representative offices, five joint ventures/associates.

The offices operate under nine subsidiaries, a majority of which are owned by the bank. The nine subsidiaries include State Bank of India California, which is a 100 percent subsidiary, SBI Canada (100 percent), SBI UK (100 percent), Commercial Indo Bank LLC (100 percent), SBI Mauritius Ltd (96.6 percent), Bank SBI Indonesia (99 percent), Bank SBI Botswana (100 percent), Nepal SBI Bank (55 percent). SBI also has a foreign non-banking subsidiary, SBI Servicos Limitada, Brazil, and a joint venture, Bank of Bhutan.

SBI’s overseas operations include trade finance and funding the capital needs of India-based companies. This includes helping Indian corporates in their growth strategy, including green-field ventures, by arranging debt in foreign currency by way of external commercial borrowings through syndicated deals in conjunction with other Indian and foreign banks, and through bilateral arrangements.

In FY20, SBI closed four branches--Nassau (Bahamas), Paris (France), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Tianjin (China). It merged two branches-- Gulshan with Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Verdun Road with Little India in Singapore.

The lender also started a sub-office in Melbourne to increase share in remittance and Trade Finance Business, a representative office in Paris and an extension counter at Motijheel in Bangladesh.

SBI also opened six India visa application centres in Bangladesh at Thakurgaon, Brahmanbaria, Comilla, Sathkira, Bogura and Naokhali. Nepal SBI Bank Limited, a subsidiary of SBI opened 22 offices. In total, nine foreign offices of SBI and 23 offices of overseas subsidiaries have been added during the FY2020.

SBI’s launched its foreign operations with Bank of Madras in Colombo, Sri Lanka in July 1864, a first for Indian banks.

According to the annual report, the bank sanctioned foreign currency loans to the tune of $ 9.2 billion to Indian-related corporates and $ 11.35 billion loans to overseas entities.

The trade finance business now contributes around 27 percent in the IBG advances portfolio and contributes around 12 percent to Non-interest income. SBI has a separate Business Unit – International Banking Group (IBG) headed by a managing director and supported by the deputy managing director for its overseas operations.