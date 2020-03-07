SBI conference key takeaways: Chairman clears doubt over depositors money, employees to future investment in Yes Bank

In a first press conference, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced one month moratorium for Yes Bank, State Bank of India's Chairman Rajnish Kumar cleared all doubts by assuring employees about their job as well as depositors about their money that they should not to worry at all.

He said SBI will invest minimum Rs 2,450 crore initially and its investment could go upto Rs 10,000 crore in next three-year period, which is the minimum lock in period set by the RBI.

About the shareholding in Yes Bank, Rajnish Kumar said SBI's stake in Yes Bank can go up to 49 percent but it has to maintain 26 percent stake in the bank for at least next three years.

"We have received plan for Yes Bank from the RBI and our investment and legal teams are doing due diligence. We have time till March 9 to go back to RBI with our comments, while the board has given in-principle approval to take upto 49 percent stake in Yes Bank," he explained.

The due diligence has been taking place for the rest 25 percent stake (above its minimum 26 percent limit set by RBI) with several co-investors which could be domestic and/or overseas, he added.

"The minimum investment will be about Rs 5,500 crore from the SBI, assuming we take 26 percent minimum stake. Presuming we maintain 49 percent stake, total investment will accordingly be Rs 11,100 crore," Rajnish Kumar said.

"In the moratorium period of one month, Yes Bank will remain under control of RBI which appointed administrator Prashant Kumar on March 6, so whatever the central bank feels good for the bank they would do, but once that moratorium period ends, then the SBI will come into picture by appointing two nominee directors and will work as per SEBI rules and regulations. Accordingly the valuation of bank will take place in future," he added.

Hence, any co-investors that the SBI is looking for will be considered after the moratorium period, he said, adding all options are opened.

He said SBI's investment team was working on assessing the balance sheet of Yes Bank and would work overtime 24x7 to ensure resolution plan is approved. "We will ensure resolution plan is implemented much before RBI's 30-day timeline."

Depositors money is not at all at risk, he assured while saying the minimum Rs 50,000 per person withdrawal amount limit can gradually be increased in the moratorium period which can be shorter.

Here are key takeaways from the press conference hosted by SBI:

We are all aware of the Yes Bank situation.

Draft scheme of RBI for reconstruction of Yes Bank is now in public domain.

Plan for Yes Bank has been received; investment and legal teams are doing due diligence.

We have time till March 9 to go back to RBI with our comments.

Board has given in-principle approval to take upto 49 percent stake in Yes Bank.

255 crore are shares outstanding & as per draft scheme company can take up to 48 percent

We have to hold minimum 26 percent for 3 years which sets the boundary

Rs 2,450 crore is the initial investment which will be made by SBI.

Authorised capital will be increased to 2,400 crore equity shares

Minimum investment will be about Rs 5,500 crore, assuming we take 26 percent minimum stake.

Presuming we maintain 49 percent stake, total investment will accordingly be Rs 11,100 crore.

There are certain regulatory norms when it comes to investment in financial sector.

Even with troubled institutions, there is considerable investor interest.

Investors are seeing an opportunity here.

We have seen very good response to an NBFC where we got a lot of bids.

For Yes Bank, we have reached out to investors & these are initial talks.

Teams will reach out to investors and will apply to RBI for their nod.

Final board approved scheme will be announced to exchanges.

Investment team is working on assessing the balance sheet of Yes Bank.

We will work overtime 24x7 to ensure resolution plan is approved.

We will ensure resolution plan is implemented much before RBI's 30-day timeline.

Depositors money is not at all at risk.

Whatever is proposed, interest of SBI shareholders will not be compromised.

Purely from an investment angle, SBI has not lost wealth wherever it has made investments.

There will be a very marginal impact on SBI's capital adequacy ratio (CAR).

There is no question of requesting the government for any capital.

SBI Card is an example where our investment has become 3x in 10 years.

Investment team will do some preliminary examination of the price.

We can't give a count of how many potential investors we will have.

Survival of Yes Bank important to control contagion.

We need a credible investor like SBI for Yes Bank resolution.

Mindful of the interests of minority investors in company; they are important.

SBI doesn't thrive on misery of others.

Once Yes Bank is out of moratorium, it will be run by a professional team.

Intention is not to get involved in day-to-day functioning of Yes Bank.

No question of conflict of interest on Yes Bank investment.

We expect many co-investors for Yes Bank.

We believe Yes Bank can be quickly brought out of RBI administration.

We think there are legalities involved behind Yes Bank being put under moratorium.

Without due diligence, on a gut feel, Yes Bank doesn't seem to be overpriced.

We will maintain CAR at 0.5 percent above regulatory capital requirement.

We will see if & when & at what price other investors come over time.

We have to clearly distinguish between the people/person & the enterprise.

We think Prashant Kumar is one of the most competent banking professional.

Moratorium can be shorter, 30-day is as per legal requirements.

We have set upper cap of Rs 10,000 crore for Yes Bank investment.

Difficult to answer how many times SBI will have to act as a troubleshooter.