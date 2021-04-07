SBI clarifies no hike in home loans, rates restored to pre-festive season offer

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on April 7 clarified that it had not raised home loan rates but restored the old rates after the expiry of a festive offer.

Moneycontrol wrote a day earlier that SBI had restored home loan rates to 6.95 percent from April 1 after offering a rate of 6.7 percent and waiving processing during the offer period that expired on March 31.

“In the last few days, there have been news items reported in the press including media regarding hike in SBI Home Loans Interest Rates. In this regard we clarify that limited period special concessions offered during festive season have come to an end on 31st March’21 and thereafter withdrawn,” SBI said in a release.

Consequently, the original interest rates starting from 6.95 percent had been restored. There had been no hike in home loan interest rates, the bank said. The special concessions offered to the women borrower would continue.

ICICI Bank, which had also cut rates to 6.7 percent for home loans of up to Rs75 lakh, said its offer expired on March 31 but the rates would continue as of now. “We haven’t revised the rates yet which means the same rate continues,” an ICICI Bank communication official said.

Along with SBI, lenders such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra had cut their home loan rates.

On March 3, HDFC said it had cut home loan rates by five basis points for all retail customers effective March 4. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

HDFC reduced its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on which its adjustable rate home loans are benchmarked by 5 basis points, the bank said in a statement.

The cut will benefit all HDFC retail home loan customers, as it would offer loans at 6.75 percent to borrowers, irrespective of the amount.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been prodding banks to cut their lending rates. The central bank has cut its key lending rate, repo, by 250 bps since February 2019.

On April 7, the RBI kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. Repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks.