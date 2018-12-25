App
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI charges among lowest in banking sector: MD

SBI MD PK Gupta said 60 per cent of the total savings account holders, including no-frill accounts, student and minor are exempt from requirement of MAB.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

State Bank of India (SBI) Managing Director P K Gupta said that the charges for various services offered by the bank are among the lowest in the industry. Various services offered by the bank, including ATM transaction and cash deposits, come at a cost, but the charges have been kept low in the larger interest of customers, Gupta told PTI.

Asked about rationale for levying charges for non-maintenance of monthly average balance (MAB), he said the bank has invested heavily in technological upgradation of systems for providing safe and secure banking facilities at any place in the country.

Further, ATMs and cash points have been created across the country, thereby making huge investment for benefit and convenience of customers.

"With substantial investment in infrastructure and technology, it becomes imperative for the bank to recover at least a part of the cost. Considering the improvement in the quality of facilities and services extended to customers, the requirement of MAB in savings bank accounts was re-introduced from April 2017," he added.

The managing director looking after retail and digital banking also pointed out that these charges were reduced twice - in October last year and subsequently in April this year.

"Our charges are on the lower side when compared with the other private sector banks," Gupta said.

Besides, he said 60 per cent of the total savings account holders, including no-frill accounts, student and minor are exempt from requirement of MAB.

Customers are given various free services like 5 free ATM transaction and 2 cash withdrawal at branches, he noted.

To promote digital transaction, the bank has now made available to the customers several digital options to make payments seamlessly instead of using the ATMs.

"Our request to our customers is to use the digital channels as much as possible, since the ATM operations are becoming costlier day by day," he said.
First Published on Dec 25, 2018 03:37 pm

