SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara took home Rs 37 lakh annual salary in FY23

Dinesh Khara

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara took home Rs 37 lakh in the fiscal year 2022-2023 marking a jump of around 7.5 percent from the previous year, according to the bank’s annual report.

Khara’s salary included Rs 27 lakh basic pay and Rs 9.99 lakh dearness allowance. In the previous fiscal year, Khara earned Rs 34.42 lakh in annual salary for the financial year ending 2021-22 (FY22), 13.4 percent higher than what his predecessor Rajnish Kumar drew during FY21.

Khara joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1984 and took over as the bank chairman in October 2020. He previously served as MD of the bank in charge of global banking and SBI subsidiaries, among others.

SBI managing director C S Setty drew a salary of around the same figure as Khara in fiscal year 2023 which included Rs 26.3 lakhs basic pay and Rs 9.7 lakhs dearness allowance while former MD Ashwani Bhatia who served till May 31, 2022 took home a salary of Rs 5.7 lakhs. Bhatia later joined as wholetime member of markets regulator Securities and exchange board of India.

Other top officials, S Janakiraman and A K Tewari got Rs 36 lakhs each while A K Choudhari took home Rs 28.5 lakhs, according to the annual report.

According to the annual report, with an objective to continuously improve corporate governance, a reputed external consulting organisation assisted

the bank in laying down parameters for performance evaluation of directors, Chairman, Board level committees and central Board as

a whole. The organisation also facilitated the performance evluation process, the annual report said.

"The performance evaluation of the Board has validated the Board of Directors’ confidence in the governance values of the Bank, the synergy and collaboration amongst the Board of Directors and the top Management," the report said.

SBI said with effect from 25th October 2019, sitting fees of Rs70,000 is paid for attending the meetings of the central Board and Rs30,000 for attending the meetings of other Board level Committees. Non-Executive NonOfficial Directors of the Bank are paid sitting fee for attending the meetings the Board/ Committees of the Board.

There has been a long-standing debate on the salary disparity between top bankers in public sector and private sector banks. Typically, top executives at private sector banks get far higher annual compensation compared with that of state-run banks. SBI is India's largest bank by assets.