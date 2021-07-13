MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI cautions against KYC fraud: Here are ways to protect your account

The country's biggest lender SBI said that the fraudster sends a text message pretending to be a bank or company representative to obtain the personal details of the customer.

Moneycontrol News
July 13, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
SBI | Bank signed a loan agreement of $1 billion with Japan Bank and other lenders for international cooperation. (Image: PTI)

SBI | Bank signed a loan agreement of $1 billion with Japan Bank and other lenders for international cooperation. (Image: PTI)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

As several cases of Know Your Customer (KYC) fraud have been reported across India. The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has cautioned its customers against an increase in online fraud.

SBI tweeted a warning of instances where fraudsters have duped people with KYC verification.

To obtain the personal details of the customer, the fraudster sends a text message pretending to be a bank or company representative, the tweet read.

SBI wrote, "KYC fraud is real, and it has proliferated across the country. The fraudster sends a text message pretending to be a bank/company representative to get your personal details".

All cases of online fraud should be reported to the cybercrime department at https://www.cybercrime.gov.in/, SBI asked its customers.

Here are three safety tips SBI has shared for its customers that will help secure their accounts

Close

Related stories

Think before you click any link

The bank never sends links to update the KYC

Do not share your mobile number and confidential data with anyone
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Companies #KYC fraud #personal finance #State Bank of India
first published: Jul 13, 2021 10:37 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.