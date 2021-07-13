SBI cautions against KYC fraud: Here are ways to protect your account

SBI | Bank signed a loan agreement of $1 billion with Japan Bank and other lenders for international cooperation. (Image: PTI)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

As several cases of Know Your Customer (KYC) fraud have been reported across India. The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has cautioned its customers against an increase in online fraud.

SBI tweeted a warning of instances where fraudsters have duped people with KYC verification.

To obtain the personal details of the customer, the fraudster sends a text message pretending to be a bank or company representative, the tweet read.



KYC fraud is real, and it has proliferated across the country. The fraudster sends a text message pretending to be a bank/company representative to get your personal details. Report such cybercrimes here: https://t.co/3Dh42iwLvh#StateBankOfIndia#CyberCrime#StaySafeStayVigilantpic.twitter.com/eVVFAnMgTN

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 12, 2021

SBI wrote, "KYC fraud is real, and it has proliferated across the country. The fraudster sends a text message pretending to be a bank/company representative to get your personal details".

All cases of online fraud should be reported to the cybercrime department at https://www.cybercrime.gov.in/, SBI asked its customers.

Here are three safety tips SBI has shared for its customers that will help secure their accounts

Think before you click any link

The bank never sends links to update the KYC

Do not share your mobile number and confidential data with anyone