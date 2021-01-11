SBI cautions customers to be alert of illicit instant loan apps

State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its customers to be alert against loans being offered by unauthorised digital platforms, mobile applications. These fraudulent offers promise the process to be quick and hassle-free.



Beware of fraudulent instant loan apps!

Please do not click on unauthorized links or provide your details to an entity impersonating as SBI or any other bank.

Visit https://t.co/rtjaIeXXcF for all your financial needs.#SafetyTips#StayVigilant#CyberSafety#ThinkBeforeYouClickpic.twitter.com/wwJMnlJK1W

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) January 9, 2021

The bank has also shared some safety tips apart from giving the message to its customers of the fraudulent instant loan apps which could be a trap.

Here are the safety tips:

-Check the terms and conditions of the offer.

-Avoid clicking on suspicious links.

-Check the authenticity of an app before downloading

RBI registered banks, non-banking financial companies can offer legitimate loans and state governments' regulated entities.

The Reserve Bank of India, in December, warned individuals and small businesses against falling prey to a growing number of unauthorised digital lending platforms.

Know Your Customer (KYC) document copies should not be shared by the unidentified persons/unverified/unauthorised apps by the consumers, should report such incidents to concerned law enforcement agencies.

SBI from its twitter handle from time to time keeps its customers informed about phishing trends and methods to safeguard them against such frauds.