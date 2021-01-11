MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 12pm and 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI cautions customers to be alert of illicit instant loan apps

SBI tweeted from its official twitter handle, "Beware of fraudulent instant loan apps! Please do not click on unauthorized links or provide your details to an entity impersonating as SBI or any other bank. Visit https://bank.sbi for all your financial needs.”

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its customers to be alert against loans being offered by unauthorised digital platforms, mobile applications. These fraudulent offers promise the process to be quick and hassle-free.

SBI, from its official twitter handle, tweeted "Beware of fraudulent instant loan apps! Please do not click on unauthorized links or provide your details to an entity impersonating as SBI or any other bank. Visit https://bank.sbi for all your financial needs".

The bank has also shared some safety tips apart from giving the message to its customers of the fraudulent instant loan apps which could be a trap.

Here are the safety tips:

-Check the terms and conditions of the offer.

-Avoid clicking on suspicious links.

Close

Related stories

-Check the authenticity of an app before downloading

-Visit https://bank.sbi for all your financial needs

RBI registered banks, non-banking financial companies can offer legitimate loans and state governments' regulated entities.

The Reserve Bank of India, in December, warned individuals and small businesses against falling prey to a growing number of unauthorised digital lending platforms.

Know Your Customer (KYC) document copies should not be shared by the unidentified persons/unverified/unauthorised apps by the consumers, should report such incidents to concerned law enforcement agencies.

SBI from its twitter handle from time to time keeps its customers informed about phishing trends and methods to safeguard them against such frauds.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 11, 2021 11:54 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.