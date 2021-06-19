SBI cautions customers against 'Free Gift' online fraud

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) warned its account holders against clicking on links claiming that the bank is providing free gifts. In a Twitter post, SBI cautioned its customer that clicking on these phishing links could lead to the loss of their personal and confidential information.

"We advise you to not click on any links or share any banking details. It is also advisable to report this attempt to the respective law enforcement agencies." SBI said.

The post comes in response to a complaint from a Twitter user who claimed, "We have got a Whatsapp forward which is attached here. I believe it's fake."



Hi @TheOfficialSBI , We have got a whatsApp forward which is attached here. I believe it's fake pic.twitter.com/87YXmpWx5v

— Saipratap (@Saipratap) June 13, 2021

SBI neither runs nor endorses any such gift/ lottery schemes. We advise you to not click on any links or share any banking details. It is also advisable to report this attempt to the respective law enforcement agencies, the bank responded.



SBI neither runs nor endorses any such gift/ lottery schemes. We advise you to not click on any links or share any banking details. It is also advisable to report this attempt to the respective law enforcement agencies. — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 16, 2021





Are you receiving these links in your inbox? Steer Clear! Clicking on these phishing links could lead to loss of your personal and confidential information. Stay alert. Think before you click!#ThinkBeforeYouClick#StayAlert#StaySafe#CyberSafetypic.twitter.com/URZcURvECl

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 17, 2021

Fraudsters use Know Your Customer or KYC verification to dupe people, SBI put out another warning alerting people.

"KYC fraud is real, and it has proliferated across the country. The fraudster sends a text message pretending to be a bank/company representative to get your personal details", SBI mentioned in a Twitter post.

The bank suggested three tips to safeguard one's account before you click on any link. The bank never sends links to update KYC. Don't share your mobile number and confidential data with anyone.