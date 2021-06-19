MARKET NEWS

SBI cautions customers against 'Free Gift' online fraud

Moneycontrol News
June 19, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
 
 
India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) warned its account holders against clicking on links claiming that the bank is providing free gifts. In a Twitter post, SBI cautioned its customer that clicking on these phishing links could lead to the loss of their personal and confidential information.

"We advise you to not click on any links or share any banking details. It is also advisable to report this attempt to the respective law enforcement agencies." SBI said.

The post comes in response to a complaint from a Twitter user who claimed, "We have got a Whatsapp forward which is attached here. I believe it's fake."

 

SBI neither runs nor endorses any such gift/ lottery schemes. We advise you to not click on any links or share any banking details. It is also advisable to report this attempt to the respective law enforcement agencies, the bank responded.

Fraudsters use Know Your Customer or KYC verification to dupe people, SBI put out another warning alerting people.

"KYC fraud is real, and it has proliferated across the country. The fraudster sends a text message pretending to be a bank/company representative to get your personal details", SBI mentioned in a Twitter post.

The bank suggested three tips to safeguard one's account before you click on any link. The bank never sends links to update KYC. Don't share your mobile number and confidential data with anyone.

TAGS: #Business #Companies #fraud #free gift #State Bank of India
first published: Jun 19, 2021 11:10 am

