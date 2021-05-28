SBI cautions customers against fraudsters, asks not to share sensitive details online

Representative image

Amid rising cases of fraud in the country, the State Bank of India on May 28 advised its customers to be alert of fraudsters and not share any sensitive details online from an unknown source.

The state-owned lender in its advisory cautioned the customers not to share credentials like date of birth, debit card number, internet banking or user id passwords, debit card pin, CVV, OTP, among others.

Online fraud: SBI, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank caution customers



We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source.#StaySafe #StaySecure #BeAlert #CyberSecurity #CyberSafety #SBIAapkeSaath pic.twitter.com/GuhDZTc9eg

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 28, 2021

Besides, SBI also cautioned customers to be alert from fraudsters pretending to be calling from SBI, RBI, government office, police, or KYC authority.

The public sector lender asked customers not to respond to unsolicited offers, however attractive, received through emails, SMSs and other social media. It also asked them to avoid clicking on attachments received in mails from unknown sources.

Earlier in April, SBI shared a similar notification cautioning customers of scanning QR code from unknown sources.