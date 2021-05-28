MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI cautions customers against fraudsters, asks not to share sensitive details online

The state-owned lender in its advisory cautioned the customers not to share credentials like date of birth, debit card number, internet banking or user id passwords, debit card pin, CVV, OTP, among others.

Moneycontrol News
May 28, 2021 / 06:15 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Amid rising cases of fraud in the country, the State Bank of India on May 28 advised its customers to be alert of fraudsters and not share any sensitive details online from an unknown source.

The state-owned lender in its advisory cautioned the customers not to share credentials like date of birth, debit card number, internet banking or user id passwords, debit card pin, CVV, OTP, among others.

Online fraud: SBI, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank caution customers

Besides, SBI also cautioned customers to be alert from fraudsters pretending to be calling from SBI, RBI, government office, police, or KYC authority.

The public sector lender asked customers not to respond to unsolicited offers, however attractive, received through emails, SMSs and other social media. It also asked them to avoid clicking on attachments received in mails from unknown sources.

Close

Related stories

Earlier in April, SBI shared a similar notification cautioning customers of scanning QR code from unknown sources.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Baking Fraud #Internet banking #online banking #online fraud #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: May 28, 2021 06:15 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.