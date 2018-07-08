App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI Cards plans to launch 4 new products this fiscal

To improve customer experience, the company recently launched ELA (Electronic Live Assistant), a virtual assistant for customer support and services

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to increase its portfolio, SBI Card plans to introduce four new products in the market during the third quarter of the current fiscal. The second largest credit card issuer promoted by SBI, with 74 percent stake, also intends to grow the number of card-holders and bring down the delinquency ratio of 1.9 per cent in 2018-19.

Currently, the delinquency rate is around 2 per cent in line with the industry, SBI Card Managing Director Hardayal Prasad told PTI.

"Going forwards, we will be launching few innovative products -- minimum 4 products, including co-branded card," he said.

Last year, the card issuer launched four products, including a Doctor's SBI Card.

related news

On acquisition of new customer, Prasad said, the company is issuing Rs 2 lakh new cards each month and trend is likely to continue to the months to come.

As of June 30, 2018, the total number of cards were 6.59 million.

To improve customer experience, the company recently launched ELA (Electronic Live Assistant), a virtual assistant for customer support and services.

Driven by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, ELA is designed to enhance customer experience by providing relevant and instant responses to customer queries, he said.

Customers can communicate with ELA in conversational language, enabling easy interface along with prompt query resolution, he added.

The virtual assistant is currently hosted on the SBI Card website and will soon be integrated on the mobile app as well, he said.
First Published on Jul 8, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Business #credit card #ELA #SBI

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.