SBI Cards plans to launch 4 new products this fiscal

In a bid to increase its portfolio, SBI Card plans to introduce four new products in the market during the third quarter of the current fiscal. The second largest credit card issuer promoted by SBI, with 74 percent stake, also intends to grow the number of card-holders and bring down the delinquency ratio of 1.9 per cent in 2018-19.

Currently, the delinquency rate is around 2 per cent in line with the industry, SBI Card Managing Director Hardayal Prasad told PTI.

"Going forwards, we will be launching few innovative products -- minimum 4 products, including co-branded card," he said.

Last year, the card issuer launched four products, including a Doctor's SBI Card.

On acquisition of new customer, Prasad said, the company is issuing Rs 2 lakh new cards each month and trend is likely to continue to the months to come.

As of June 30, 2018, the total number of cards were 6.59 million.

To improve customer experience, the company recently launched ELA (Electronic Live Assistant), a virtual assistant for customer support and services.

Driven by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, ELA is designed to enhance customer experience by providing relevant and instant responses to customer queries, he said.

Customers can communicate with ELA in conversational language, enabling easy interface along with prompt query resolution, he added.

The virtual assistant is currently hosted on the SBI Card website and will soon be integrated on the mobile app as well, he said.