SBI Cards Chief People Officer Seema Kapahi resigns with effect from July 14

Anita Richard Sontumyra started her career as Junior Associate with SBI in 1994. She had worked as Chief Operating Officer at SBI Corporate Accounts Group (CAG), Mumbai, and has around 29 years of experience, stated her profile attached with the regulatory filing.

SBI Cards said in a regulatory filing dated July 14 that its Chief People Officer Seema Kapahi has resigned, effective immediately.

Kapahi has "tendered her resignation from the Company owing to personal reasons. Her last working day with the Company is July 14, 2023", SBI Cards informed the stock exchanges.

Kapahi will be replaced by Anita Richard Sontumyra, who is presently Deputy General Manager of SBI, the exchange filing added.

"Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on July 10, 2023, appointed Ms. Anita Richard Sontumyra as the Chief People Officer of the Company w.e.f. July 15, 2023," the company said.

In the trading session on July 14, SBI Cards settled at Rs 839.45 on the BSE, which was 0.41 percent higher than the last closing price.