English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI Card raises Rs 550 crore through bonds

The tenure of the bonds is three years with a maturity date of February 23, 2024.

PTI
February 23, 2021 / 05:11 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Tuesday said it had raised Rs 550 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the company has approved the allotment of 5,500 non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 550 crore on private placement basis, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

The tenure of the bonds is three years with a maturity date of February 23, 2024.

The coupon rate on the bonds is fixed at 5.90 percent per annum.

SBI Card stock closed 0.91 percent higher at Rs 1,028.95 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #SBI Cards and Payment Services
first published: Feb 23, 2021 05:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.