MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI Card raises Rs 450 crore through non-convertible debentures

The tenure of the debt instruments is five years with the date of maturity as December 22, 2025.

PTI
December 22, 2020 / 06:42 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) has raised Rs 450 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis, the company said on Tuesday.

The stakeholder relationship committee of the company has approved the allotment of 4,500 fixed rate, unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable, senior, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 450 crore on a private placement basis, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

The tenure of the debt instruments is five years with the date of maturity as December 22, 2025.

The bonds bear coupon rate of 6 percent per annum, SBI Card said.

The bonds will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE.

Close
Stock of SBI Card closed at Rs 822 apiece on BSE, up 0.78 percent over previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #NCDs #Non-Convertible Debentures #SBI Cards and Payment Services
first published: Dec 22, 2020 06:42 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.