SBI Card MD and CEO Rama Mohan Amara resigns with effect from August 11

The appointment of Amara's replacement will subject to shareholders' approval, SBI Card said.

SBI Card managing director and chief executive officer Rama Mohan Amara has resigned, with effect from August 11, a regulatory filing stated on July 10.

Amara has "tendered his resignation from directorship of the company with effect from the close of business hours on August 11, 2023, owing to his transfer back to the State Bank of India. He will also cease to be the MD and CEO of the Company from the said date", SBI Card informed the stock exchanges.

Amara was appointed at the helm of SBI Card, a subsidiary of the country's largest lender SBI, in January 2021. He will be replaced by Abhijit Chakravorty, who is presently a deputy managing director at the SBI, the exchange filing added.

The new MD's appointment, however, will be subject to the "approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting", SBI Card said.

Chakravorty, who has a banking career spanning more than three decades, started as a probationary officer with SBI in 1988. He has an "experience in retail and corporate banking, overseas operations and IT vertical of the bank", stated his profile attached with the regulatory filing.

Chakravorty had a long tenure in SBI's Commercial Credit Group, managed the bank's operations in Bangladesh, and has also served as the chief general manager (channels & operations) at the Global IT Centre of the bank, it added.

In the trading session on July 10, SBI Card's scrip settled at Rs 835.55, which was 0.10 percent lower than the last closing price.