SBI Card announces festival offer ‘Dumdaar Dus’ from October 3: Read more details

SBI Card on September 29 announced the launch of of the three-day mega shopping festive offer 2021 -- Dumdaar Dus, starting October 3.

During the online shopping festival, SBI retail cardholders can shop online on any domestic e-commerce site and will avail the 10 percent cashback. Apart from this, the offer will also be available on online merchant EMI transactions.

ALSO READ: BPCL, SBI Card launch co-branded RuPay contactless credit card

With festive offer 2021 ‘Dumdaar Dus’, SBI Card is willing to empower customers to shop from ‘any’ domestic e-commerce site they prefer.

Under this offer, the cardholders will be able to purchase a wide variety of products, including, mobiles and accessories, TV & large appliances, laptops and tablets, home furnishing and kitchen appliances, fashion and lifestyle, sports and fitness, among many others, and receive the cashback. However, the cardholders will will not be able to use the cards for online spends at some categories including insurance, travel, wallet, jewellery, education, healthcare, utility merchants etc.

"We rely on and harness the power of data analytics to sharpen our propositions. Over a period, we have observed that increasing number of our cardholders are shopping online, across wide range of platforms and product categories, especially during the festive period. As a customer-centric organisation, we continuously look at ways to bring exceptional benefits, in line with evolving needs of our customers," SBI Card CEO and MD Rama Mohan Rao Amara said.

"SBI Card festive offer 2021, is one more such thoughtful initiative to add to the positivity and the festive cheer. Through this offer, we also aim to reiterate our brand commitment to offer our cardholders convenient, seamless, and secure payment solutions, anywhere, anytime.” he added.

Among others, SBI Card is also mulling to launch a digital campaign featuring actor Jaaved Jaaferi who accentuates the brand message effortlessly with his versatility and humorous characterisation.

According to the details, the offer can be availed by all SBI Card customers, across India, from October 3 onwards.