SBI Capital Markets appoints Rajay Kumar Sinha as MD and CEO

Rajay Kumar Sinha, on July 18, has been appointed as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAPS).

He has taken charge at the wholly owned subsidiary and investment banking arm of State Bank of India (SBI), from July 14, as per the company press release.

Earlier, he was in charge of Treasury operations of SBI, managing investment portfolio, money market, equity, private equity &forex operations of the Bank.

Sinha replaced Amitava Chatterjee who moved to SBI, Corporate Centre as Deputy Managing Director, in charge of Commercial Clients Group.

Commenting on his new assignment, Sinha said, "I am deeply honoured and excited to take on the role of MD & CEO of SBICAPS. It is a privilege to lead such a renowned institution and contribute to its growth and legacy in the investment banking sector. As a team we would aim to further strengthen SBICAPS' position both in India and overseas. I am committed to driving innovation, fostering strategic partnerships, and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Together with the talented team at SBICAPS, I look forward to seizing new opportunities and achieving greater heights in the dynamic world of investment banking."

Sinha brings in global markets expertise that will help strengthen SBICAPS’ investment banking business in India and overseas, the release further stated.

