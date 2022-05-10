English
    SBI board approves raising up to $2 billion via bonds in FY23

    The central board has approved raising of funds through single or multiple tranches, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    May 10, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST

    The country’s largest lender SBI on Tuesday said its board has approved raising up to $2 billion (about Rs 15,430 crore) from the overseas market during the current fiscal to fund foreign business growth.

    The long-term funds of up to $2 billion would be raised through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during 2022-23, it added.



