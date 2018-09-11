App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI appoints Anshula Kant as Managing Director

Her experience covers retail banking, corporate credit, cross-border trade and banking in developed markets in both retail and wholesale sectors

Anshula Kant has been appointed as the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Managing Director, according to a press release.

Kant would be managing the stressed assets, risk and compliance sectors of the bank in this role. She was earlier the bank’s Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer.

Kant began her stint with the bank in 1983 as a probationary officer after completing her post-graduation from the Delhi School of Economics.

Her experience covers retail banking, corporate credit, cross-border trade and banking in developed markets in both retail and wholesale sectors.

Kant previously was the Chief General Manager of the Mumbai Circle, which includes the operations in the states of Maharashtra and Goa as well the Chief Executive Officer at SBI Singapore. She was also responsible for setting up SBI’s operations for the first time in the island country.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 06:03 pm

tags #Business #India #SBI

