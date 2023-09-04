SBI announces UPI usage on its CBDC mobile application

The bank, in a press release said that it aims to deliver convenience and accessibility to its customers.

The State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, on September 4 announced the implementation of unified payments interface (UPI) interoperability in the bank’s digital rupee (e₹) or the central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The bank, in a press release, said that it aims to deliver convenience and accessibility to its customers.

“This feature, accessible through the 'eRupee by SBI' application, will empower SBI CBDC users to scan any merchant UPI QR code for transactions,” the bank said in the release.

CBDC pilot

SBI was among the first few banks to participate in the RBI's retail digital e-rupee project in December 2022.

The central bank launched the first pilot of the digital rupee on October 31, 2022, in the wholesale segment and identified nine banks as participants.

The nine lenders include the State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC.

A month later, RBI kick-started the pilot for the retail segment as well. The retail digital rupee, or e₹-R, can be used for day-to-day transactions.

Eight banks are participating in the retail pilot project. They are SBI, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, BoB, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Under the pilot project, banks can invite select customers and merchants to try the services through their mobile applications. After this, the users can make peer-to-peer transactions and peer-to-merchant transactions.