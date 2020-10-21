SBI home loan festive offers: Bank extends up to 25 bps interest concession, additional benefits for women

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced home loan interest rate concession of up to 25 bps as part of its festive offer.

The lender will offer a 20 bps interest concession for loans above Rs 75 lakh, based on the customer's credit score.

An additional 5 percent will be given if the home loan application is done through the YONO platform. Women who are buying a home will also get an additional 5 percent concession.

"In an extension of its festive offers announced recently, SBI offers a credit score based concessions of up to 20 bps from 10 bps earlier, for a home loan of above Rs 30 lakhs to Rs 2 crores across India," the bank said in a statement.

The above-mentioned concession is also applicable on home loans of up to Rs 3 crore in eight metro cities.

This means SBI's lowest interest rate has been cut to 6.9 percent on home loans of up to Rs 30 lakh, and 7 percent for home loans of above Rs 30 lakh.

"With the nation all geared up to the post-COVID era, we are witnessing increased customer demands and we at SBI will continue to offer lucrative benefits suiting needs and requirements of the customers," said CS Setty, Managing Director (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI.