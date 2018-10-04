Save Elon Musk: E-tailer sells merchandise to save Tesla CEO from SEC lawsuit

An e-commerce website is selling merchandise with the slogan ‘Save Elon’ to raise awareness about Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s lawsuit with the Security Exchange Commission (SEC).

The e-tailer sells tote bags, t-shirts, coffee mugs and bathing suits. The details of the creator of this website, called ‘team-elon.com’, remains unknown. It is also unclear whether this money will be used to cover Musk’s $20 million SEC fine.

The website description says they want to help Musk with this 'preposterous' SEC filing against him.

“By purchasing these products, we vow to spread the word, rise up and shout for what is right. As citizens of planet earth, we must show our support for innovation, for attempting to create a positive future and for our fearless change agent of the world, Elon Musk,” the website states.

On September 27, the SEC had filed charges against Musk, claiming that he made false statements about taking his company private at $420 a share. Musk resigned as Chairman of the company, but remains the CEO and will have to pay a fine.