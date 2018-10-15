App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi-based ICD halts plan for $1 billion fund with IL&FS

The Indian government took control of IL&FS this month after the infrastructure financing and construction company defaulted on some of its debt obligations, sparking fears of wider contagion in the country's financial sector.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Saudi-based Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) said on Monday it had halted plans for a $1 billion fund with Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Group (IL&FS) while the Indian firm undergoes a restructuring.

The Indian government took control of IL&FS this month after the infrastructure financing and construction company defaulted on some of its debt obligations, sparking fears of wider contagion in the country's financial sector.

In January, the ICD signed a shareholder agreement with the private equity arm of IL&FS to launch an Africa-focused infrastructure fund with $105 million in seed capital and a target first close by the middle of this year.

"After a careful review of the recent development on IL&FS, we have decided to put this project on hold," ICD, the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group, said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

related news

"However, financing infrastructure in Africa is a priority for ICD and we will continue to work with our partners to find effective solutions to achieve this important objective," the statement said.

The ICD is a multilateral development institution that supports the economic development of its 53 member countries.

The proposed fund would have financed small to mid-sized projects in ICD member countries, targeting sectors such as power and transportation.

The Indian government replaced the IL&FS board this month and has said it will consider all available options to revive the company.

 
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 01:25 pm

tags #Business #ILFS

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.